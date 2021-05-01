One person dead after fiery crash on University Ave in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on University Ave in Gainesville Sunday morning.

The incident knocked out power to the traffic signal at the intersection of 34th St and University Ave, and as of Saturday evening, the light is still not operational.

According to Gainesville Police, a vehicle was heading west on University Ave just after 2 am.

Related story: University of Florida student dead after crash on University Ave Saturday night

Related story: Lawsuit names driver who hit, killed University of Florida student Maggie Paxton

The vehicle hit a median near the 3200 blk, went across the roadway, crashed into a wall and ended up crashing into the traffic signal pole.

The vehicle immediately burst into flames, killing the driver, who was the only one inside. The driver is not able to be identified due to the severity of the fire.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, power is expected to be restored to the pole on Sunday.

After this crash, four people have died in traffic related incidents on University Ave since Dec 2020.

Related story: GPD investigating a crash on University Ave that left one man dead

However, according to Gainesville Public Information officer Graham Glover, traffic crashes in the city, and specifically University Ave., are not higher this year compared to the number of traffic crashes that GPD has reported on in the past 12 to 24 months.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.