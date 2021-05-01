Shiloh SDA Church holds vaccination clinic on their worship day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Last week Shiloh SDA Church partnered with Advent Health of Ocala to educate the community about the vaccine.

Saturday, they were back out there to put needles in arms and give out the vaccine shot. There were 160 appointments made and walk-ins were also welcome. The church also gave a free meal to those who came and gift cards to people that brought five or more people.

Dr. Darrell Tolbert a pastor, got his vaccine and said he did it to keep the community safe.

“For my mom, for my children, and for my congregation and for the general public I decided I need to come and get vaccinated. Everybody is being vaccinated in the community we can come together more people get vaccinated the more of a handling we can have on this virus.”

Lailah Rich just 17, was one of the youngest to get her vaccine and said she wants kids her age to get the shot.

“I do encourage more kids my age cause I’m 17. I like to encourage more kids my age to come out and do it now that it’s available for us. So that way it starts from smaller to bigger so it goes a little faster.”

In three weeks on May 22, healthcare workers will be back at Shiloh SDA Church to give people their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

