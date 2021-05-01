Advertisement

Taiwan and Lithuania militaries place orders for Ocala Lockheed Martin facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More work is coming for the Lockheed Martin facility in Ocala.

The militaries of Taiwan and Lithuania placed a nearly $176 million order with Lockheed Martin to build javelin anti-armor missiles, according to industry journal Military and Aerospace Electronics.

The company produces the missile seeker and the electronic safe, arm, and fire electronic module of the javelin in Ocala.

The work should be finished by Nov 2023.

