Taiwan and Lithuania militaries place orders for Ocala Lockheed Martin facility

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More work is coming for the Lockheed Martin facility in Ocala.

The militaries of Taiwan and Lithuania placed a nearly $176 million order with Lockheed Martin to build javelin anti-armor missiles, according to industry journal Military and Aerospace Electronics.

The company produces the missile seeker and the electronic safe, arm, and fire electronic module of the javelin in Ocala.

The work should be finished by Nov 2023.

Related story: Ocala Youth Academy taking part in federal program studying traumatic brain injuries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.