Advertisement

University of Florida professor and alumna inducted into FL Inventor Hall of Fame

FL Inventor Hall of Fame Inductees
FL Inventor Hall of Fame Inductees(UF)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida professor and an alumna are being inducted into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

Rajiv Singh has taught at the UF Wertheim College of engineering for 30 years. He is being honored for his work designing manufacturing processes for computer chips. He is one of the original developers of pulsed laser deposition and the inventor of chemical mechanical polishing for advanced electronic materials. He holds 26 U.S. patents.

Susann Keohane graduated from the UF engineering college and now works for IBM as the Global Research Leader for the Aging Initiative, Watson Health & Healthy Aging Innovation Leader, and IBM Master Inventor. She holds 137 U.S. patents. Her work includes a series of patents in autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things.

“We take great pride in seeing our Gator Engineers receive this esteemed honor. Rajiv Singh gifted the world with materials enhancement for electronics and communications that businesses and citizens cannot live without today,” said Cammy R. Abernathy, dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering. “Through her seminal inventions in AI and smart technology, Susann Keohane promises that we will be working more efficiently tomorrow.”

Inductees are selected annually through a nomination process open to all inventors with a connection to Florida and reviewed by a selection committee.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

57-year old Sherrie Holliday was arrested after police found drugs inside her home.
“Somebody got busted”: Police discover drugs inside an Ocala home and arrest the homeowner
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Bell woman wins lottery, burns dinner in process
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
It’s part of an overall plan to create postal facilities that focus more on the booming package...
Gainesville USPS location closing
Man arrested in Gainesville for scamming people out of tens of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Taiwan and Lithuania militaries place orders for Ocala Lockheed Martin facility
Alachua Conservation Trust awarded more than $7 million from USDA
North Florida Regional Medical Center
Gainesville hospital upgrades NICU to treat critically ill babies
Ocala Youth Academy taking part in federal program studying traumatic brain injuries