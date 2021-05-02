Adams clinches series for Florida with key home run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hannah Adams continued to bolster her resume for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, after she cleared the bases with a three-run homer in the top of the 7th to help Florida squeak by Missouri and claim the weekend series.

The Gators entered Sunday’s series finale looking to avenge a 10-2 run-rule loss they incurred on Saturday. It was the first time all season the orange and blue had suffered a loss of it’s kind.

Elizabeth Hightower took the circle for Florida, but gave an rbi double in the bottom of the 1st to fall into an 1-0 hole. In the 3rd Hightower surrendered a solo home run to increase the deficit to 2-0. The veteran right hander only pitched 3 2/3 innings before being pulled in favor of Katie Chronister.

At the plate, Florida didn’t muster a hit through the first five innings. They were kept off balance most of the game by Jordan Weber. Weber only allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings pitched while striking out five.

The game came to a head in the top of the 7th, when the Gators had runners on first and second with two outs. Hannah Adams stepped to the plate looking for her first hit of the day, when she swung at a chest-high fastball on a 3-2 count. The pitch jumped off Adams’ bat and flew high out to left field. When it finally landed, it was over the fence for the go-ahead 3-run home run.

The clutch dinger was Adams’ eighth of the season, and her second in back-to-back days.

Chronister closed out the game to move to 7-2 on the season as Florida captured its seventh straight conference series.

