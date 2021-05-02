Crash in Ocala leaves one person dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala Saturday afternoon.

According to Ocala police, the crash happened at 3300 W SR-40.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, where one person later died.

We’ve reached out to police about the cause of the crash and will keep you updated as we get new information.

