Crash in Ocala leaves one person dead
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala Saturday afternoon.
According to Ocala police, the crash happened at 3300 W SR-40.
Two people were taken to a local hospital, where one person later died.
We’ve reached out to police about the cause of the crash and will keep you updated as we get new information.
