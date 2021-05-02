Day of Immigration event sheds light on immigrant inclusion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville and Madres Sin Fronteras hosted the Day of the Immigrant event to spread awareness and shed light on immigrant equity and inclusion.

More than a dozen vendors and hundreds of residents came to Bo Diddly Plaza to show their support and learn about the different cultures that are apart of the Gainesville community.

In addition, participants had the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and purchase a community ID, that can be used with law enforcement, schools and health centers.

The event is a part of the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion (GINI) effort to continue the conversation of immigrant visibility and access.

The director of promotion at Rural Women’s Health Project, Robin Lewy, hoped the event would encourage residents to recognize immigrants as people.

“We recognize that immigrants in our community just as we do every Labor Day, every first of May, to recognize that people work hard and they pay their taxes and they’re doing their part and to be received and loved the same as every other neighbor they have,” said Lewy.

