Dixie County community fundraises for man recovering from high voltage shock

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of residents in and around Dixie County bought dinners to raise money for Tyler Hunt (25), who is in the hospital after being hit in the head with a high voltage electric line in March.

Nearly 30 businesses donated food and 15 residents baked goods for a cake auction .

Organizer Chastity Sutherland said hunt is loved by the community, so they’re working to make sure he feels that love.

“He’s a good boy and it’s tragic that this happen to him and his family, I mean it really is,” Sutherland said. “Everybody has done so good. I mean just take a look around and everybody has come together and helped in more ways than one.”

Trending story: Dozens gather for community vigil to honor Maliyah Godwin

Hunts sister, Megan Gregory said the amount of support their family has received has been overwhelming.

“Levy County’s chimed in, Gilchrist County’s chimed in and just everyone has absolutely floored us with all the hospitality and the community just coming together, financially or just any other support,” Gregory said. “And when people are saying, ‘if there’s anything I can do let me know’, it’s very humbling to know that they mean it.”

She said it’s a blessing that Hunt is recovering, and the prayers are much appreciated.

“He has a long road ahead of him but his body’s doing what it needs to do and all the prayers everyone’s been giving are working,” Gregory said. “He’s very aware that he is a blessed man.”

Residents could also purchase shirts that say, ‘#HuntStrong’ and all proceeds go directly to Hunt and his family.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.