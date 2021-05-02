Advertisement

Exotic plants and crafts at the 6th annual Garden Show and Spring Festival in Williston

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The 6th annual Garden Show and Spring Festival was all weekend at Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens in Williston.

It meant to celebrate the start of the Spring season.

Vendors sold arts and crafts, along with native, and exotic plants.

The festival was canceled last due to COVID-19.

One volunteer saID he’s excited to have it back for this year.

“The part that I like the most is getting to check out all of the exhibitor’s plants. Just because you see so many varieties of different plant species that you really don’t see anywhere else unless you go to a big garden show like this one. So you see a lot of really neat vendors,” said Kevin Layton.

A ticket into the festival also gave access to the botanical garden.

