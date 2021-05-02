Advertisement

Gainesville library temporarily closes for renovation

The Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville will be closing for renovations starting this week.
The Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville will be closing for renovations starting this week.(Source: WAFF)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville will be closing for renovations starting this week.

The renovations include painting and re-carpeting.

Hold pickups will be available Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The renovations are expected to finish in about a month.

