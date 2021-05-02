Gainesville library temporarily closes for renovation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville will be closing for renovations starting this week.

The renovations include painting and re-carpeting.

Hold pickups will be available Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The renovations are expected to finish in about a month.

