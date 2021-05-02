Gainesville library temporarily closes for renovation
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Millhopper Branch Library in Gainesville will be closing for renovations starting this week.
The renovations include painting and re-carpeting.
Hold pickups will be available Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The renovations are expected to finish in about a month.
