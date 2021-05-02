Advertisement

Hundreds celebrate at the World Equestrian Center as Medina Spirit wins the 147th Kentucky Derby

By Taylor Simpson
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Saturday was the 147th Kentucky Derby, and here in North Central Florida people are celebrating at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala with a Hat Party.

People here at the World Equestrian Center came dressed to impress in their derby attire with big hats and colorful outfits.

To watch the “Run for the Roses” the most exciting two minutes in sports.

More than half of the field of horses in the derby had ties to Ocala.

Like horses Soup and Sandwich and the new winner Medina Spirit who had 12 to 1 odds to win the race.

“I’m super excited to have something to do with my family and friends and we get to dress up and have a good time,” said Bre Ximenes.

The crowd at the World Equestrian Center erupted when Medina Spirit won the race.

