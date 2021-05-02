New Micanopy art shop brings more business to local artists

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lotus and Buddha Art Collective and Coffee House hosted their grand opening in downtown Micanopy with live music, local artists and food trucks, but their main goal is to open doors for local artists.

The shop had a soft opening in February and now after their grand opening, owner Chelsey Cook said they’re ready to show the community what artists in the area have to offer.

“It’s somewhere for them to see different things and talk to different artists about how they made their items as well as everything unique and handmade from all the local artists,” Cook said.

She said they’re working to get their permit to sell beer and wine and will soon have outdoor seating with live bands and food trucks.

The pandemic had a negative impact on some artists and Cook said she’s happy they can build their clientele.

“The artists are making money again a lot of these girls and artists have not had a means to be able to make that income throughout the year, whereas now they’re able to make that income,” Cook said.

With not one but two rooms full of art that features over 60 artists, those who are featured say this shop is exposing them to more customers.

Kimberly Bossons has her own display at the shop and would like to be full-time artist one day.

“I started playing with paints and in December 2019 I couldn’t put them down,” BossonS said.

She said she’s gotten more customers than before because she has her own space.

“A central location to have some of the work be shown, so people can come and look at it so I don’t have to travel back and forth,” Bossons said.

Cook said that is exactly what she envisioned for her store.

“It’s like their mini store so they have a permanent space to be without markets where customers can always have their products,” Cook said.

In the fall, she hopes to offer yoga classes and more outdoor activities.

For more information, visit their Facebook.

