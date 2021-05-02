Advertisement

No. 14 Florida baseball beats No. 2 Vanderbilt 11-8 to even series

Gators improve to 29-13 on the season
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators baseball team put on a show at Florida Ball Park as they evened the series with the Vanderbilt Commodores, winning 11-8. Previously, the Commodores beat the Gators11-8 on Friday.

The Gator’s homerun rally started in the bottom of the first inning with Jud Fabian at the plate. The center field catcher hammered a three-run homer to left field to put the Gators on top, 3-1.

Fabian hit his 16th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game with Vanderbilt, 4-4.

Kris Armstrong came through at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, when he delivered a three-run home run himself, to give Florida an 11-6 lead.

Tommy Mace picked up the win for UF pitching eight innings with seven strikeouts.

The Gators and Commodores meet Sunday for the series finale. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.

