Ocala CEP highlights company drawing industries to Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As more industry moves to Marion County, space to house those businesses is needed. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership show us how one space is attracting potential tenants.

Boyd-Mox Development is building a new airport logistics park that is set to attract a variety of airline industry tenants to Marion County.

This space is featuring higher clearance than most airport logistics parks, allowing tenants to more than double their storage capacity.

