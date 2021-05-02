One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 2am Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Pilot gas station on SW highway 484 just of I-75.

For a disturbance in the parking lot where a large crowd was gathered.

That’s when an argument occurred and ended in gunfire killing 21-year-old Zion Willis and injuring another person.

Sgt. Paul Bloom said there was a party earlier that moved to the gas station.

“There were over 100 people according to witnesses that were at this location and what started the argument or what it was about we don’t know the only thing we do know is the result. It resulted in gunfire with one person deceased.”

A former classmate of Willis said he’s always been a good person, he’s very positive and respectful and stays to himself.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352- 368-STOP.

