Sholom Park’s 4th annual Fun at the Park Music and Art

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 4th annual Fun at the Park Music and Art Show was held at Sholom Park in Ocala.

People came and enjoyed the Nino Castaneda Band playing Latin jazz and the Heartstrings Trio playing classical music.

They also had different vendors selling a variety of arts and crafts.

The event was meant to show the community what Sholom Park has to offer.

Robert Colen the managing director of Sholom Park said he was excited for people to enjoy the music and crafts.

“Well after all we’ve been through the last year, year, and a half. it’s so wonderful to see so many people outside enjoying nature obviously social distancing. Most of the people have been vaccinated and they’re just being able to get back into life again and that’s what’s so fun about being here.”

If you weren’t able to make it this time to Sholom Park they offer three events throughout the year with the “Let’s get Buggy” festival in the fall.

