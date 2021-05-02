Tigers pound Gators 10-2 in five innings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 3 Gators Softball team entered Saturday’s contest against No. 15 Missouri needing a win to clinch the series and extend their winning streak over the Tigers to seven.

However, that opportunity quickly disappeared.

The Gators jumped out to a promising lead early. Hannah Adams lead off the game with a solo home run over the wall in left center to bring her season total to seven, as Florida took a 1-0 advantage.

In the home half of the 2nd, the Tigers got on the score board and took the lead for good.

Emma Raabe hit a 2-run homer off Natalie Lugo to give Missouri the outright lead, then a rocket shot off the glove of Charla Echols dribbled into left field to bring home the runners on second and third to make it 4-0.

In the top of the 3rd, Julia Cottrill singled to drive in the final run of the day for Florida and cut the deficit to 4-2. But it was no match for Missouri’s output the rest of the way.

The Tigers came back to score two runs in the bottom of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th to close out the game on a run-rule.

Florida and Missouri play for the series tomorrow at noon. If the Gators win, it will be there seventh straight conference series.

