Former Clay County swim instructor arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A former swim instructor at St. Johns Country Day School in Clay County was arrested after an investigation revealed he had solicited a child online for unlawful sexual conduct.

In April 2021, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children and Forensics Unit conducted an extensive investigation involving a child being exploited online. During the investigation, evidence revealed 24-year-old Mitchell Bentz had engaged in unlawful sexual behavior with a child, including sending lewd images to the child.

TRENDING STORY: Crash in Ocala leaves one person dead

Bentz was booked in the Clay County Jail and is facing multiple felony charges.

He is being held on no bond until his first appearance in front of a judge.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.