“It’s a new day in space” Former Florida senator Bill Nelson sworn in as NASA administrator

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - Vice President Kamala Harris swore in former Florida senator Bill Nelson as a NASA Administrator.

The former senator was joined at the ceremony by his wife, son and NASA Deputy Administrator nominee Pam Melroy.

Nelson felt moved that two colleagues from his tenure in the Senate honored him by nominating him for this position.

“To have the president and the vice president have this kind of confidence in an old buddy from the senate is indeed one of the high honors that anyone could have, I want to say that it’s a new day in space.”

TRENDING LOCAL: One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala

He brought a moon rock originally collected by Astronaut John Young to the ceremony, which the Vice President’s office theorized is 3.9 billion years old.

Nelson once traveled to space in 1986 as a member of Congress representing Florida’s 11th district.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.