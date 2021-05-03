Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mask mandates and social distancing may soon be a thing of the past in the state of Florida. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor DeSantis says his goal is for residents of Florida to live freely again.

The mandate includes limits on future emergency orders, stating it must tailor to public health and safety issues. It also limits the duration and applicability to avoid infringement on an individual’s rights. Long-term mask wearing and social distancing will no longer be mandated by local governments. DeSantis also states in-person operations and services are advised in government offices. The mandate will take effect July 1.

In the executive order he signed it states that since all eligible Floridians can get the vaccine, there’s no longer a need to continue COVID-19 restrictions. Private businesses, however, can still enforce the usage of masks and social distancing on their property.

“I think a lot of local businesses will have to decide what they want to do. There’s other areas around the state where they used to have a mandatory mask order, where businesses are still requiring that, so I think that will move the local decision to the local businesses. Some businesses may still require that if you enter their business that you wear a mask, others may not,” Ken Cornell, Chair of the Alachua County Commission said, “I think a lot of folks still think it’s a little early and then you have a number of folks who think it’s time.”

Alachua County has not fined any business for not enforcing the current mandate, and Cornell mentioned that they took an educational approach to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. The previous mandate was set to expire May 12 if commissioners decided not to extend the mandate further.

The Alachua County Commission will meet May 4 to discuss DeSantis’ decision and the plan going forward.

To read the full mandate, click HERE.

