Advertisement

Horse Capital TV showcases local equestrian show

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jumping shows are a favorite among the equestrian community. Our friends at Horse Capital TV show us how a recent event in Reddick put people of all skill levels together.

The Local Champions Tour is an unrated, grassroots jumping series by equestrians and for equestrians.

RELATED STORY: 11 horses racing in Kentucky Derby have ties to Ocala

The recent event was held at Sweet Dixie South in Reddick and it had a fun show horse atmosphere and prizes for all levels.

The next event is being held May 21-23rd.

For more information about the events, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Crash in Ocala leaves one person dead
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
A map image of where the crash occurred.
Lake City woman dead after crash in Gilchrist County
The incident knocked out power to the traffic signal at the intersection of 34th St and...
Update: traffic signals operational at 34th St/University Ave. intersection after crash Saturday morning

Latest News

The week ahead: the stories you need to look out for the week of 5/3
Horse Capital TV highlights local equestrian competition
The Week Ahead: Week of 5/3
New coffee shop brings new opportunity in Micanopy