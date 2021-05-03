Horse Capital TV showcases local equestrian show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jumping shows are a favorite among the equestrian community. Our friends at Horse Capital TV show us how a recent event in Reddick put people of all skill levels together.
The Local Champions Tour is an unrated, grassroots jumping series by equestrians and for equestrians.
The recent event was held at Sweet Dixie South in Reddick and it had a fun show horse atmosphere and prizes for all levels.
The next event is being held May 21-23rd.
The next event is being held May 21-23rd.
