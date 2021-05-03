Lowe’s to hire 50 thousand new employees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home improvement store Lowe’s is planning to hire 50-thousand new employees.

Lowes is hosting a national hiring day on May 4th. The event takes place at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can interview and put in applications there and even have the potential of receiving a job on the spot. The company is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.