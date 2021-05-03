No. 14 Florida baseball takes series over No. 2 Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 14 Florida Gator baseball team beat the No. 2 Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday, 5-3, to take their fifth Southeastern Conference series win of the season.

The Gators came out strong in the bottom of the first inning, when Kris Armstrong delivered an RBI double sending Jacob Young home to put Florida up 1-0.

Kirby McMullen then singled to left field sending Armstrong to the plate to give Florida a 2-0 lead by the second inning.

The Gators continued to rally in the bottom of the third with Sterlin Thompson’s 2-run single to extend Florida’s lead to 4-1.

Jacob Young sealed the victory in the bottom of the fourth with his RBI groundout that sent Jordan Butler home to give the Gators a 5-1 lead.

The Gators improved to 30-13 on the season, while the Commodores fell to 32-9.

Florida takes on Stetson Tuesday at 6 p.m.

