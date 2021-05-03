Residents decorate Alachua Learning Academy for teachers appreciation week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua Learning Academy parent/teacher association brought the islands to their teachers to honor their hard work for teacher’s appreciation week.

Each teacher will get to school Monday to find a Hawaiian themed poster on their door with their face on it.

Related story: New Micanopy art shop brings more business to local artists

Jnani Gardner is a kindergarten teacher at the academy and says it’s important to show teachers how much they mean to the school.

“We’re not just teachers, we are caregivers, therapists, nurses, we do management,” Gardner said. “There’s so many things, we’re the other mom to the children. So as teachers, we give and give and it’s nice to get a little appreciation back and they deserve it.”

Each day this week teachers and faculty members will receive a gift.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.