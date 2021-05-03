Advertisement

Residents decorate Alachua Learning Academy for teachers appreciation week

By Camille Syed
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua Learning Academy parent/teacher association brought the islands to their teachers to honor their hard work for teacher’s appreciation week.

Each teacher will get to school Monday to find a Hawaiian themed poster on their door with their face on it.

Jnani Gardner is a kindergarten teacher at the academy and says it’s important to show teachers how much they mean to the school.

“We’re not just teachers, we are caregivers, therapists, nurses, we do management,” Gardner said. “There’s so many things, we’re the other mom to the children. So as teachers, we give and give and it’s nice to get a little appreciation back and they deserve it.”

Each day this week teachers and faculty members will receive a gift.

