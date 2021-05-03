Advertisement

Ocala thoroughbred Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a big win for north central Florida.

Equine industry leaders said they’re proud a thoroughbred from Ocala won the Kentucky Derby.

Medina Spirit was purchased back in 2019 by Christy Whitman for the starting bid of just $1,000 dollars.

“He just was a really pretty colt and I like the way he was put together. He was very well balanced, had a great hip, athletic, all of the things that I look for when I’m looking for a horse. He caught my eye and nobody was looking at him because of his page, he doesn’t have a whole lot pedigree so he was really getting over looked,” Whitman said.

Whitman said she was the only one to bid on Medina Spirit.

She said this horse winning the Derby, is like winning the lottery.

“Yeah, it really is the ultimate Cinderella story. You literally can’t buy them any cheaper than a thousand dollars. It’s amazing. It’s an incredible feeling,” Whitman said.

After training as a yearling, Medina Spirit was sold again at Ocala Breeders Sales, this time for 35,000 dollars.

He is the fourth OBS graduate to win the Kentucky Derby. According to OBS President Tom Ventura, Medina Spirit joins Lil E Tee, Silver Charm, and I’ll Have Another in the OBS Kentucky Derby club.

“Everybody knows the Kentucky Derby and for us to win it for the fourth time is tremendous. It’s a Florida-bred. It’s been raised here for it’s entire life. It’s great for the community. It’s great for us, certainly for advertising piece but it’s just a sense of satisfaction for us,” Ventura said.

This is now Trainer Bob Baffert’s 7th Kentucky Derby win as well.

Related story: Medina Spirit gives trainer Baffert record 7th Kentucky Derby win

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Crash in Ocala leaves one person dead
A map image of where the crash occurred.
Lake City woman dead after crash in Gilchrist County

Latest News

lowe's
Lowe’s to hire 50 thousand new employees
Sign for the vaccine sight under the Inglis Town Hall sign
Pop-up state vaccine site in Inglis sees three total COVID-19 vaccines administered out of the 500 shots in stock
paddock mall vaccine
Walk-up vaccine site open at the Paddock Mall
russell report
The Russell Report: The Gators and College Football moving forward
florida gaming legislation
Battle lines drawn ahead of Florida gaming session