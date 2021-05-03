UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Harry Eckardt.

RELATED STORY: Update: traffic signals operational at 34th St/University Ave. intersection after crash Saturday morning

Eckardt hit a median near the 3200 blk, went across the roadway, crashed into a wall and ended up crashing into the traffic signal pole.

The incident knocked out power to the traffic signal at the intersection of 34th St and University Ave.

The vehicle immediately burst into flames, killing Eckardt, who was the only one inside.

After this crash, four people have died in traffic related incidents on University Ave since Dec 2020.

However, according to Gainesville Public Information officer Graham Glover, traffic crashes in the city, and specifically University Ave., are not higher this year compared to the number of traffic crashes that GPD has reported on in the past 12 to 24 months.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.