Walk-up vaccine site open at the Paddock Mall

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Those looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Marion County have an easy option close by. The Florida Department of Health is offering walk-up vaccinations at the Paddock Mall.

No appointment is necessary and anyone 16 years of age and older can get the Pfizer vaccine for free. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

The entrance is near Belk and the mall vaccine site will close on May 28th.

