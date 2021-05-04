Advertisement

A new Horticulture and Turfgrass program is available at Florida Gateway College

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College launched its new Horticulture and Turfgrass workforce program Monday.

The non-credit program provides industry instruction in botany landscape plants and design Turfgrass, and irrigation.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Council approves moratorium on internet cafes

The program does not require the standard college admission process and may be a way to get into the industry.

Instruction is entirely online and costs $150 per topic.

Each section is taught in 8-week intervals.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis invalidates all local COVID-19 emergency orders

Latest News

A new horticulture and turfgrass program is available at Florida Gateway College
A new horticulture and turf-grass program is available at Florida Gateway College
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
‘Inventivity Bash’ to return to Cade Museum
‘Inventivity Bash’ to return to Cade Museum
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announces his run for Florida Governor