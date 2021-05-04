A new horticulture and turfgrass program is available at Florida Gateway College

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College launched its new Horticulture and Turfgrass workforce program Monday.

The non-credit program provides industry instruction in botany landscape plants and design Turfgrass, and irrigation.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Council approves moratorium on internet cafes

The program does not require the standard college admission process and may be a way to get into the industry.

Instruction is entirely online and costs $150 per topic.

Each section is taught in 8-week intervals.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.