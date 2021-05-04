A new Horticulture and Turfgrass program is available at Florida Gateway College
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College launched its new Horticulture and Turfgrass workforce program Monday.
The non-credit program provides industry instruction in botany landscape plants and design Turfgrass, and irrigation.
The program does not require the standard college admission process and may be a way to get into the industry.
Instruction is entirely online and costs $150 per topic.
Each section is taught in 8-week intervals.
