Columbia Correctional Institute inmate Michael Hernandez has died

Portage, Wisconsin (WCJB) - An inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institute convicted in the murder of a middle schooler 17 years ago has died.

Records show 31 year old Michael Hernandez died last Thursday. He was convicted of killing a childhood friend, 17 years ago he stabbed Jaime Gough when they were both 14 years old in a school bathroom in Palmetto Bay.

At this time no official cause of Hernandez’s death has been announced.

