Advertisement

Columbia Correctional Institute inmate Michael Hernandez has died

He was convicted of killing a childhood friend, 17 years ago he stabbed Jaime Gough when they...
He was convicted of killing a childhood friend, 17 years ago he stabbed Jaime Gough when they were both 14 years old in a school bathroom in Palmetto Bay.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Portage, Wisconsin (WCJB) - An inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institute convicted in the murder of a middle schooler 17 years ago has died.

Records show 31 year old Michael Hernandez died last Thursday. He was convicted of killing a childhood friend, 17 years ago he stabbed Jaime Gough when they were both 14 years old in a school bathroom in Palmetto Bay.

At this time no official cause of Hernandez’s death has been announced.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Crash in Ocala leaves one person dead
A map image of where the crash occurred.
Lake City woman dead after crash in Gilchrist County

Latest News

Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
lowe's
Lowe’s to hire 50 thousand new employees