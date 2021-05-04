Advertisement

Derek Chauvin’s attorney files motion for new trial

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify in his own defense.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion on Tuesday for a new trial.

Attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin should have a new trial in the “interests of justice; abuse of discretion that deprived the Defendant of a fair trial; prosecutorial and jury misconduct; errors of law at trial; and a verdict that is contrary to law.”

The motion also made allegations of jury misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

Nelson also said the court “abused its discretion” in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury.

Last month, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on three counts for the death of George Floyd.

There is no word on when the judge will respond to the motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

Latest News

Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
dixie murder suicide
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Vaccine distribution changes in Marion County
Vaccine distribution changes in Marion County
President Joe Biden: We are ready to move on vaccinating kids between the ages of 12-15 when...
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4