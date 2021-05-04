Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville father and his two children are presumed dead and are the subject of a murder/suicide investigation after three bodies were discovered following a Dixie County house fire.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Paul Reinhart and his sons early Tuesday morning after family members expressed concern about overnight texts and Facebook messages. When Reinhart and his 14-year-old and 11-year-old sons were not found in their southwest Gainesville home, the law enforcement search expanded, and Dixie County deputies eventually found Reinhart’s van outside a Dixie County home which was on fire. Three bodies were found in that home after the fire was put out, and deputies presume these bodies to be Paul Reinhart and his sons, Rex and Brody.

ASO and DCSO are calling their process a murder/suicide investigation. They released this joint statement:

This morning, shortly before 6 am, deputies responded to a home in the 10000 block of SW 27th Avenue after a family member requested a well-being check on Paul Reinhart and his children. While responding, deputies also learned Paul Reinhart sent several cryptic Facebook posts overnight and sent concerning texts to family.

Upon arriving at the home in Alachua County, deputies were unable to locate Paul Reinhart or either of his children, Rex, 14 years of age or Brody, 11 years of age. His vehicle was also not present at the residence.

An extensive search was initiated at several locations within Alachua County. Deputies also learned that Paul Reinhart had a home in Dixie County. Dixie County deputies were able to locate Reinhart’s van at a residence in their county that was found to be on fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, Dixie County deputies discovered three deceased individuals in the residence. Deputies presume these to be the bodies of Paul Reinhart and his two children. Dixie County authorities and FDLE will work with the Medical Examiner to make positive identification.

