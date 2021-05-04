Advertisement

Farm Fact: The Economic Role of Farming

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agriculture plays a big role in the local economy here in North Central Florida.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau break down the big sales in this week’s farm fact.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis invalidates all local COVID-19 emergency orders

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Farm Fact
Farm Fact: Economic Role of Farming
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
The Lake City Council is following Columbia County’s lead on restricting internet cafes, but...
Lake City Council approves moratorium on internet cafes