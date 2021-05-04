FDOT installs temporary speed tables along University Ave.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Speed tables are being installed on University Ave following the deaths of a number of student pedestrians along busy streets. The construction began May 4 and is expected to be finished within two weeks.

The temporary speed tables will stay in place in four different locations along University Ave, including one at Stadium Rd., 14th St., 16th St., and 19th St. Motorists are expected to slow down to 25 miles per hour to drive over each table.

“I think it’ll make a lot of people feel safer, I think myself as well. A lot of people like to speed down university so I think a lot more students will feel safe especially with the nightlife in Gainesville,” Nicolas Timmons, a third-year student at the University of Florida said regarding the new safety measures.

He said his emotions were running high following the loss of other student pedestrians on University Ave.

“I was really upset and especially really mad when I heard about the hit and run. Stuff like that should definitely be prevented, so I hope that this helps,” Timmons said.

The speed tables will stay for several months as the Florida Department of Transportation does in-depth analyses on whether this helps with the safety of pedestrians. However, Troy Roberts, a communications specialist at FDOT said if it doesn’t work, they won’t stop at speed tables.

“Obviously the speed limit is the next thing we’re gonna look at, but you know in the fall we expect to signalize a few more intersections to create short blocks to help reduce speeds along the corridor. Then, there are some more pedestrian improvements, new crossings, raised pedestrian crossings, and other things we plan on incorporating in the coming months,” Roberts said.

For now, traffic will remain at a steady pace surrounding Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Midtown.

