Gainesville man arrested after exposing himself in the Florida Keys

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after deputies say he exposed himself in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested 23 year old Tyler Mott on charges of battery, voyeurism, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest. Witnesses say at the Big Pine Fishing Lodge, Mott was spotted looking into a trailer window and touching himself.

That’s when a man confronted Mott then he started making threats to return with a gun, so multiple people held him down until deputies arrived.

