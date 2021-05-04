GHS basketball coach Kelly Beckham retires

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Kelly Beckham, head boys basketball coach At Gainesville High School for the last 13 seasons, has announced his retirement from coaching. Beckham’s legacy includes 39 total seasons of coaching basketball and 798 career victories, which rank among the most in Florida state history.

In a statement, GHS athletic director Cindy Boulware lauded Beckham’s attributes as a head coach.

“His integrity, character, work ethic and basketball knowledge are second to none,” said Boulware. “He will be greatly missed and we wish him nothing but the very best in his retirement.”

Phillip Knight will serve as GHS interim head coach until a full-time replacement is named.

