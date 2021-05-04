Go fund me page set up for LCPD officer who is fighting cancer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City police officer is taking time off from her career to fight cancer.

Lake City police officers say 23 year old officer Taylor Sapp has been diagnosed with lymphoma. A go fund me page to raise money to support officer Sapp has been created.

So far, more than 43 hundred dollars has been raised toward the fundraiser’s 10 thousand dollar goal. The link to donate is https://www.gofundme.com/f/hu73z-taylorstrong

