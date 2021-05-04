Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis’s emergency order does not affect mask mandates in schools

By Camron Lunn
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The emergency order recently passed by Gov. Ron DeSantis does not affect face mask or social distancing policies in public schools.

Recently, Alachua County Public Schools changed their masking order to only requiring protective gear on buses and indoors.

Public Information Officer for ACPS Jackie Johnson says until the state changes any rules the schools get to decide what measures they take for protection.

“The state may make a decision that takes the decision out of our hands, so we don’t know if or when that might happen all we can do is make decisions that we feel are in the best interest of our students and staff so the best thing we can do is make decisions based on the recommendations of medical experts and that’s what were going to do,” said Johnson.

Masks will be optional for summer school and the start of the next school year in August

