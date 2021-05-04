‘Inventivity Bash’ to return to Cade Museum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Invention and creativity will be celebrated this weekend in Gainesville. The Cade Museums biggest fundraiser of the year, the Inventivity Bash, returns on Friday.

This years theme is Vintage Vines: the science behind beer, wine and charcuterie. In addition to trying foods from local vendors, guests can enjoy live music, various hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Event Co-chair Jenn Garrett said the event is the perfect way to bring people together.

“It gives all of the inventors, scientists and creatives in Gainesville a place where they can discuss new ideas, learn new concepts, go to lectures and explore in the creativity lab,” said Garrett. “There will be local vendors such as vine, Hogtown creamery, that yes fermentation while creating their different foods. There are wine vendors so we’ll get to know a lot about wines and have a really good time.”

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates

All of the money raised at the event will help support the museum and community outreach efforts.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.