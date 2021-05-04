Advertisement

Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis invalidates all local COVID-19 emergency orders

Latest News

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
‘Inventivity Bash’ to return to Cade Museum
‘Inventivity Bash’ to return to Cade Museum
In this photo provided by Tanya Hayles, Hayles poses with her son Jackson, 7, in this undated...
Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve
The WWII Japanese Navy mortar was moved to Scott Air Force Base, where it was detonated at a...
Woman finds World War II military device in her yard