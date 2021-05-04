Marion County school district announces this year’s summer athletic camps
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s almost time for summer vacation, and some school districts in north central Florida are trying to make sure students keep up their skills during the break.
From kindergarten to 12th grade, students have the chance to participate in different athletic camps this summer.
From football, to soccer, to cheer, six of the districts high schools are offering different programs. All while keeping safety in mind.
“It’s really important to have the students working with other students and getting that quality time over the summer where they have that break of two to three months. We think it’s a great time for everyone,” MCPS Public Information Officer, Greg Davis said.
Related story: Summer Camp registrations have already started in Marion County
This year, summer athletic camps include:
Belleview High School
Brady Ackerman Football Camp - June 7-10 (8 a.m. – Noon)
Grades: 3rd – 8th
Cost: $75 per student
Contact: Candace Norton (cnorton@expresscareofbelleview.com)
Snakebite Softball Camp – June 7-9 (9 a.m. – Noon)
Ages: 8-16 years old
Cost: $90 per student
Contact: Gary Greer (352.304.2858 or gary.greer@marion.k12.fl.us)
Volleyball Camp - June 28-30 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
Grades: 6th – 9th
Cost: $75 per student
Contact: Lindsay Seek (352.812.2772 or lseek08@gmail.com)
Forest High School
Baseball Camp – June 14-15 (9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.)
Ages: 7-13 years old
Cost: $75 per student
Contact: Coach Jed Yancey (jed.yancey@marion.k12.fl.us)
Basketball Camp – June 21–24 (9 a.m. – Noon)
Grades: 3rd – 8th
Cost: $85 per student
Contact: Coach Mike Hoffman (Michael.Hoffmann@marion.1k2.fl.us)
Football Camp – June 21-23 (9 a.m. – Noon)
Grades: 2nd – 8th
Cost: $60 per student Contact: Coach Mike Elliott (Michael.Elliot@marion.k12.fl.us)
Soccer Camp – June 7-10 (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Grades: Kindergarten – 8th
Cost: $125 per student before June 1 or $150 after June 1 ($25 sibling discount)
Contact: Christina Slater (Cnina711@hotmail.com)
Volleyball Camp – June 7-10 (9 a.m. – Noon for ages 11-14 and 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. for ages 6-10)
Ages: 6-14 years old
Cost: $80 per student (25% discount for MCPS employees)
Contact: Jimmy Collins (352.427.1846 or jimmy@aclawfl.com or April O’Cull (352.362.6909 or aprilocull58@gmail.com)
Lake Weir High School
Basketball Youth Camp – June 7-30 (Mondays / Wednesdays only, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
Grades: Kindergarten – 8th
Cost: $20 per student
Contact: Coach Mike Surber (John.Surber@marion.k12.fl.us)
North Marion High School
Dale Hall Baseball Camp – June 28-30 (4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)
Ages: 7-14 years
Cost: $85 per student ($15 MCPS employee discount)
Contact: Dale Hall (352.361.6215 or Dale.Hall@marion.k12.fl.us)
Vanguard High School
Baseball Camp – June 7-8 (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
Grades: 3rd – 8th
Cost: $65 per student
Contact: Coach Scott Schaub (352.816.2396 or Scott.Schaub@marion.k12.fl.us)
Volleyball Camp – June 14-17 (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
Grades: 3rd – 8th
Cost: $120 per student
Contact: Coach Luis Perez (281.886.2768 or perezluisc83@gmail.com)
West Port High School
Basketball Camp - June 7-10, June 14-17, July 5-8, July 12-15 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Grades: 3rd – 8th
Cost: $100 per student per week
Contact: Corey Rollerson (352.209.1717 or Corey.Rollerson@marion.k12.fl.us)
Junior Cheer Camp – July 10 (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
Grades: Kindergarten – 8th
Cost: $25 per student
Contact: Coach Cecily Gleason (Cecily.Gleason@marion.k12.fl.us)
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.