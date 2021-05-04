Marion County school district announces this year’s summer athletic camps

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s almost time for summer vacation, and some school districts in north central Florida are trying to make sure students keep up their skills during the break.

From kindergarten to 12th grade, students have the chance to participate in different athletic camps this summer.

From football, to soccer, to cheer, six of the districts high schools are offering different programs. All while keeping safety in mind.

“It’s really important to have the students working with other students and getting that quality time over the summer where they have that break of two to three months. We think it’s a great time for everyone,” MCPS Public Information Officer, Greg Davis said.

This year, summer athletic camps include:

Belleview High School

Brady Ackerman Football Camp - June 7-10 (8 a.m. – Noon)

Grades: 3rd – 8th

Cost: $75 per student

Contact: Candace Norton (cnorton@expresscareofbelleview.com)

Snakebite Softball Camp – June 7-9 (9 a.m. – Noon)

Ages: 8-16 years old

Cost: $90 per student

Contact: Gary Greer (352.304.2858 or gary.greer@marion.k12.fl.us)

Volleyball Camp - June 28-30 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Grades: 6th – 9th

Cost: $75 per student

Contact: Lindsay Seek (352.812.2772 or lseek08@gmail.com)

Forest High School

Baseball Camp – June 14-15 (9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Ages: 7-13 years old

Cost: $75 per student

Contact: Coach Jed Yancey (jed.yancey@marion.k12.fl.us)

Basketball Camp – June 21–24 (9 a.m. – Noon)

Grades: 3rd – 8th

Cost: $85 per student

Contact: Coach Mike Hoffman (Michael.Hoffmann@marion.1k2.fl.us)

Football Camp – June 21-23 (9 a.m. – Noon)

Grades: 2nd – 8th

Cost: $60 per student Contact: Coach Mike Elliott (Michael.Elliot@marion.k12.fl.us)

Soccer Camp – June 7-10 (8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Grades: Kindergarten – 8th

Cost: $125 per student before June 1 or $150 after June 1 ($25 sibling discount)

Contact: Christina Slater (Cnina711@hotmail.com)

Volleyball Camp – June 7-10 (9 a.m. – Noon for ages 11-14 and 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. for ages 6-10)

Ages: 6-14 years old

Cost: $80 per student (25% discount for MCPS employees)

Contact: Jimmy Collins (352.427.1846 or jimmy@aclawfl.com or April O’Cull (352.362.6909 or aprilocull58@gmail.com)

Lake Weir High School

Basketball Youth Camp – June 7-30 (Mondays / Wednesdays only, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Grades: Kindergarten – 8th

Cost: $20 per student

Contact: Coach Mike Surber (John.Surber@marion.k12.fl.us)

North Marion High School

Dale Hall Baseball Camp – June 28-30 (4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Ages: 7-14 years

Cost: $85 per student ($15 MCPS employee discount)

Contact: Dale Hall (352.361.6215 or Dale.Hall@marion.k12.fl.us)

Vanguard High School

Baseball Camp – June 7-8 (5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Grades: 3rd – 8th

Cost: $65 per student

Contact: Coach Scott Schaub (352.816.2396 or Scott.Schaub@marion.k12.fl.us)

Volleyball Camp – June 14-17 (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Grades: 3rd – 8th

Cost: $120 per student

Contact: Coach Luis Perez (281.886.2768 or perezluisc83@gmail.com)

West Port High School

Basketball Camp - June 7-10, June 14-17, July 5-8, July 12-15 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Grades: 3rd – 8th

Cost: $100 per student per week

Contact: Corey Rollerson (352.209.1717 or Corey.Rollerson@marion.k12.fl.us)

Junior Cheer Camp – July 10 (8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Grades: Kindergarten – 8th

Cost: $25 per student

Contact: Coach Cecily Gleason (Cecily.Gleason@marion.k12.fl.us)

