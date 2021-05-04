Advertisement

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 15 dead

Authorities say at least 15 people were killed and dozens injured after an overpass in Mexico...
Authorities say at least 15 people were killed and dozens injured after an overpass in Mexico City’s metro collapsed, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble.(Source: SUUMA_CDMX via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - An overpass in Mexico City’s metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging toward a road, trapping at least one car under rubble and killing at least 15 people, authorities said.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 70 people were injured, with 34 hospitalized, according to preliminary figures.

Video showed at least one broken train partially suspended and a car trapped under rubble, with dozens of rescuers searching through wreckage. The overpass was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City.

“A support beam gave way,” Sheinbaum said, adding that the beam collapsed just as the train passed over it.

Rescue efforts were briefly interrupted at midnight because the partially hanging train was “very weak” and a crane had to be brought in. There were still people trapped inside the train, though “we don’t know if they are alive,” said Sheinbaum.

The accident happened on the metro’s Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

“What has happened on the metro today is a terrible tragedy,” tweeted Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
One man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting at a Pilot gas station in Ocala
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. DeSantis invalidates all local COVID-19 emergency orders
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

Police say the 2-year-old girl was ejected from a pickup truck along with her car seat...
Hero dives at least 25 feet into bay to rescue infant after car crash
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Residents protest The Collier Companies after claims of discrimination
Carter Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter, left, is accused of paddling a 6-year-old...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
The state attorney’s office is deciding whether criminal charges will be brought against the...
'This principal was sadistic': 6-year-old student allegedly paddled at Fla. school