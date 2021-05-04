Owner of multiple bars in Gainesville is happy to see COVID-19 restrictions lifted

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One owner of multiple bars in Gainesville is glad that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order ending local mandates for masking and social distancing.

Lawrence Clay owns Spurred Up Saloon, Bricks and now he is working on opening That 80s Bar on the corner of 1st Street and West University. He says communication is hard when masked up.

“Half my staff is fully vaccinated. They feel like it’s great to not have to wear the mask because part of the service is communication sometimes the customers can’t hear us so we have to constantly put our mask down to hear them anyways it just makes it a lot easier to communicate when they can pull there mask down and not have to face a $500 fine when they have it down,” said Clay.

RELATED STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates

Gov. DeSantis passed his newest executive order on Monday saying that “I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do.” Clay said that without the governor’s advice many business owners like himself would not have survived the loss of businesses that comes with lockdowns.

“I’m definitely a registered Democrat, but DeSantis, without him, all my venues would be closed down and all my employees wouldn’t be able to pay their bills or rent. So he has definitely helped me survive cover and my employees as well,” said Clay.

Clay’s newest bar is scheduled to be open around Jun. 1.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.