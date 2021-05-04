Advertisement

Two candidates enter the race against Kat Cammack for the 3rd Congressional District seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democrats are already lining up to challenge 3rd District Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

26-year-old Gainesville resident Danielle Hawk threw her hat in the ring with a release Monday.

She says she has a background in higher education and customer service and spent time volunteering in Central America.

Hawk’s progressive platform includes expanding affordable healthcare and universal basic income.

Tom Beckwith Wells has also filed to run.

He lost the Democratic primary last year.

