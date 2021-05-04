Two candidates enter the race against Kat Cammack for the 3rd Congressional District seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democrats are already lining up to challenge 3rd District Congresswoman Kat Cammack.

26-year-old Gainesville resident Danielle Hawk threw her hat in the ring with a release Monday.

She says she has a background in higher education and customer service and spent time volunteering in Central America.

Hawk’s progressive platform includes expanding affordable healthcare and universal basic income.

Tom Beckwith Wells has also filed to run.

He lost the Democratic primary last year.

