UF tennis teams to host early NCAA tournament matches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alfred A. Ring Tennis complex will be a busy place this weekend as both the University of Florida men’s and women’s teams were selected as hosts for early NCAA tournament rounds on Monday. The Gator men will do the honors as the tournament’s number one overall seed with a record of 20-2. It’s the first time time since 2018 that the UF men and women will serve as dual hosts.

Action begins with the eleventh-seeded Florida women battling Sienna in opening round action at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that match will face either USC or Oklahoma in Saturday’s round two, at a time to be determined.

The top-ranked Gator men begin NCAA play Saturday at 1 p.m. against South Alabama, with either USF or Duke awaiting the winner in round two. That second round match will be contested at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The winners of each four-team pod advance to the championship rounds at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, May 16-28.

