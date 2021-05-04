U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announces his run for Florida Governor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, has announced he is running for governor in 2022, looking to unseat Republican Ron DeSantis.

Crist made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning, about two hours ahead of a news conference set for 10 a.m. in downtown St. Petersburg.

“Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for Governor,” the tweet said, accompanied by a campaign video.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates

Charlie Crist was elected to Congress in 2017, representing the 13th District, which includes Pinellas County from Clearwater through St. Petersburg.

He was elected to the Florida State Senate as a Republican in 1992. In 2000, Crist served as Florida’s education commissioner. In 2002, he was elected Attorney General, before being elected governor in 2006.

After initially leading in the 2010 Senate race for the Republican nomination, the state GOP committee decided not to fund his reelection bid, and in April 2010 Crist left the Republican Party to run as an independent. In the general election, he lost to Rubio in a three-way race to Marco Rubio.

In 2012, Crist joined the Democratic Party and ran for governor in 2014, losing to Rick Scott by a slim 1% margin. In 2016, Crist was elected to Congress from his home district, the 13th, and became the first Democrat to represent that district since 1955.

Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That's a Florida for all — and that's why I'm running for Governor.



Join us: https://t.co/ayqK3371Ik pic.twitter.com/l1OksxMP1y — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.