Vaccine distribution changes in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Marion County spent several hours Monday and Tuesday vaccinating ‘walk-in’ patients at the Paddock Mall.

According to the Marion County COVID dashboard, 97,451 people are now fully vaccinated in the county.

County health department officials said at least 50 people took advantage of the opportunity Tuesday morning to get the shot.

The last day vaccines will be given at the mall will be the 27th.

“Starting next week,individuals who get their first does of vaccine here at the site will actually get their second does of the vaccination at the health department. As the demand has changed we’re beginning to take the vaccine out to additional locations out in the community,” Marion- DOH Public Information Officer, Christy Jergens said.

And starting on June 1st, the health department will be the main site to receive vaccines.

