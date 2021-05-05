Advertisement

Alachua City Commission runoff election results

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Jennifer Blalock won the Alachua City Commission runoff election and will be the new commissioner for seat five.

In Tuesday’s runoff election, Blalock defeated Malcolm Dixon with 58% of the vote. In April, none of the three candidates had more than 50% of the vote, which led to this runoff.

Blalock takes over for Gary Hardacre, who is stepping down. She will be sworn in next Monday at 6 pm.

RELATED STORY: One seat decided, one set for runoff in Alachua city commission race

