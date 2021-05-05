Advertisement

CVS pharmacy’s to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at all stores across Florida

CVS Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy(CVS Health)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - CVS pharmacy’s will be offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible beginning on Wednesday, May 5.

No appointments will be necessary, but appointments can be made for same-day vaccination.

There are 782 CVS locations across Florida, including 35 in North Central Florida.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

Related story: 'GetVax': Text for locations to get COVID vaccine

