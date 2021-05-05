DeSantis says it’s “fundamentally unfair” to Florida that cruise ships still can’t sail from the U.S

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - During a press conference Wednesday in Brevard Co., Gov. DeSantis went out of his way to express his frustration with the continued CDC moratorium on cruise ships being able to sail from the U.S.

When asked about the state of Florida’s economy, he went out of his way to mention his continued support of the cruise industry, and that the inability of ships to sail is hurting one of the states largest industry’s.

“The CDC has mothballed this for over a year, they said it was going to be two weeks last March,” Desantis said. “I want the cruise ships going, it’s vital for our economy.”

He added that people in the U.S. are still going on cruises, but are going out of the country to do so, bypassing Florida.

“You have people that would have come to Florida, instead of spending money in our restaurants and staying in our hotels, they’re going to the Bahamas or some other islands in the Caribbean,” he said. “They’re going to get on the same ship, they’re going to engage in the exact same behavior, and then they’re going to fly back to Michigan, or Pennsylvania or wherever, basically having ignored Florida, and that’s fundamentally unfair.”

As of now, the CDC’s no sail order is in place until Nov. 1.

Florida is currently suing the federal government over the order.

