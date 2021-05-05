Advertisement

DeSantis says it’s “fundamentally unfair” to Florida that cruise ships still can’t sail from the U.S

A Carnival spokesperson confirmed Brian Rice died on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day...
A Carnival spokesperson confirmed Brian Rice died on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day trip to the Caribbean.(Unsplash)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - During a press conference Wednesday in Brevard Co., Gov. DeSantis went out of his way to express his frustration with the continued CDC moratorium on cruise ships being able to sail from the U.S.

When asked about the state of Florida’s economy, he went out of his way to mention his continued support of the cruise industry, and that the inability of ships to sail is hurting one of the states largest industry’s.

Related story: Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail

“The CDC has mothballed this for over a year, they said it was going to be two weeks last March,” Desantis said. “I want the cruise ships going, it’s vital for our economy.”

He added that people in the U.S. are still going on cruises, but are going out of the country to do so, bypassing Florida.

“You have people that would have come to Florida, instead of spending money in our restaurants and staying in our hotels, they’re going to the Bahamas or some other islands in the Caribbean,” he said. “They’re going to get on the same ship, they’re going to engage in the exact same behavior, and then they’re going to fly back to Michigan, or Pennsylvania or wherever, basically having ignored Florida, and that’s fundamentally unfair.”

As of now, the CDC’s no sail order is in place until Nov. 1.

Florida is currently suing the federal government over the order.

Related story: DeSantis announces $1,000 bonuses for first responders

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Three bodies, presumed to be the man and his two sons, 14 and 11 years old, were found near the...
Developing: Gainesville father and sons presumed dead in suspected murder/suicide in Dixie County
Gov. DeSantis Signs Executive Order Ending Local COVID-19 Mandates
Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ending local COVID-19 mandates
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies arrested 23 year old Tyler Mott on charges of battery,...
Gainesville man arrested after exposing himself in the Florida Keys
The 82 year old woman was headed east on County Road 1474 around noon. She stopped at the...
Gainesville woman dies after being hit by a semi truck
The man who died in a Saturday morning crash on University Avenue has been identified as...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly weekend crash on University Ave

Latest News

According to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies, three men were on the river around 8 pm when...
Man missing after boat crash on Suwannee River Tuesday night
DeSantis announces $1,000 bonuses for first responders
Senior Spotlight: Specialty care programs
Senior Spotlight: Specialty care programs
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast