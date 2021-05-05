Dunnellon police implement safety precautions on Rainbow River, increase boat patrols for summer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It takes a lot of training to prepare law enforcement officers on the water.

Dunnellon’s Marine Unit has started to increase their patrols on the Rainbow and Withlacoochee rivers for the summer.

This afternoon I went out with the Dunnellon Police Department onto the #RainbowRiver to learn about some of the safety precautions they have in place to help keep visitors safe. They say they see thousands of guests alone and just a weekend @WCJB20 @Dunnellon_PD pic.twitter.com/uEosEymNcP — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) May 5, 2021

A trip on the river starts at a residential boat house, which has been donated by a retired resident.

The boat is already on the water and out of the sun, which allows first responders to be out on the water in a matter of minutes.

“It’s in a perfect location. We can go in three different directions immediately. We have throw cushions, we have first aid kits, we have radios to be in contact with our dispatchers, we have the blue lights and all for emergency equipment, so the boat is fully ready to either rescue someone or patrol the river,” said Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig.

Along the river you’ll find numbered bird boxes and boat docks. It’s yet another tool in the officers tool box.

“We decided that they best way to handle some of the issues we were having on the river, especially in an emergency, was we have duck boxes all over the river, we got a grant to number all of the duck boxes and that way if we gave a dock number, the fire department and the police department or the sheriff’s department, depending on where we are on the river, would know exactly where to go to,” he said.

It’s been roughly a year since the new number system has been in place, which was a result of two deaths on the river in 2019.

This summer it’s expected that thousands of people will head out onto the Rainbow River, but law enforcement officials said there are a few things hey want you to keep in mind.

Alcohol is not permitted on the river, along with no disposable containers.

And the entire Rainbow River is designated as an idle speed / no wake zone.

Officials said they try to educate river goers first before handing out citations.

“There’s a lot of people that enjoy this river some have to have strict rules and regulations for people to abide by so everyone can enjoy the river,” McQuaig added.

So the Dunnellon Police Department Marine Unit will be patrolling this summer to make sure these rules of the river are followed so everyone can enjoy.

